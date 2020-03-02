Share:

ISLAMABAD-Police arrested 19 outlaws during the last 24 hours in its crackdown against criminal elements and recovered narcotics, alcohol and weapons from them, a police spokesman on Monday said.

Following directions of IGP Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed issued directions to all zonal officers for renewed efforts against those involved in anti-social activities.

Bani Gala police arrested four accused identified a Haris Mehmood, Muhammad Afzal, Shezan Ilyas and Ajmal Hussain and recovered seven bottles of alcohol from their possession.

Aabpara police arrested an accused Wasal Rehman involved in kite selling. Tarnol police arrested two accused Afaq Ali and Umer Farooq and recovered two 30-bore pistols from their possession. Ramna police arrested accused Javed Alam and recovered two bottles of alcohol and five tins of beer from him. DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed said that the social evils would be curbed and those backing drug peddlers and professional beggars would be dealt with an iron hand.

He further emphasised that this campaign would continue till elimination of anti-social elements.

CIA police arrested an accused Haroon Masih and recovered one 30-bore pistol from him. Sabzi Mandi police arrested an accused Nadir Khan and recovered 1.3 kilogram hashish from him.

Nilore police arrested an accused Umer Farooq and recovered one 30-bore pistol from him.

Koral police arrested an accused Muhammad Sultan and recovered 1.1 kilogram hashish from him. Sihala police arrested an accused Sajjad Masood and recovered 230 gram hashish from him.

Shahzad Town police arrested Shahzad and recovered one 30-bore pistol from him.

Nilore police arrested Imran and Saeed and recovered 325 gram hashish and 105 gram heroin from their possession.

Sihala police arrested two persons including Hasnain and Siddique wanted to police in a criminal case.

During special checking in the whole city, the police nabbed nine proclaimed offenders at various police stations.