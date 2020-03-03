Share:

Central Development Working Party (CDWP) Tuesday approved 7 different social sector development projects worth Rs 12.23 billion and recommended 5 projects of Rs 158.230 billion to Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) for consideration.

According to a press release issued here, the meeting presided over by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan.

Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan, senior officials from federal and provincial governments were also present in the meeting.

Projects related to Energy, Higher Education, Information Technology, Science and Technology, Transport, Communications and water resources were presented in the meeting.

The meeting approved evacuation of power from 660 MW Lucky Electric Coal Fired Power Plant at Port Qasim worth Rs 1315.15 million.

This project object was interconnection of 660 MW Electrical Coal Fired Power Plant near Power Qasim with the National Grid System for transfer of power to upcountry load centers by construction of 500 kV double circuit transmission line.

Two projects related to Higher Education were presented in the meeting including establishment of national center of industrial biotechnology for pilot manufacturing of bio- products using synthetic biology and metabolic engineering technology worth Rs 1439.775 million was approved in the meeting.

The project envisages establishing National Center of Industrial Biotechnology at PIMS- AAUR, main campus, Rawalpindi that can provide direct value addition to natural products isolated from plants and those derived from microbial origin.

The second project of Higher Education was “Smart University Transformation through Smart Classrooms) Phase-1)” worth Rs 2330.56 million was also approved in the meeting.

The CDWP also accorded approval extension of Islamabad Hospital HMIS (Hospital Management Information System) and Networking Facilities to Children Hospital” worth Rs 59.732 million.

Two projects related to science and technology was presented included advanced skills development through International Scholarships (phase-1).

A Prime Minister Knowledge Economy Task Force Initiatives worth Rs. 12460 million was recommended to ECNEC and second project namely “Pak University of Engineering &Emerging Technology (PIEET)” worth Rs. 3281.00 million were approved in the meeting.

Five projects related to transport and communication were presented in the meeting.

The project construction of road from Nagar Sharif to Suntsar (54 km) worth

Rs 1256.97 million was approved by CDWP. The revised project envisaged construction of 54 km long and 4 m wide single carriage way with provision of 2 m wide shoulders from Nagor Sharif to Suntsar in Gwadar District.

The second project dualization and rehabilitation of DG Khan- DI Khan Section 208.19km worth Rs. 53354.46 million referred to ECNEC. The main objective of the project was the contraction of additional 2–lanes and widening, rehabilitation of existing 2-lane carriageway of DG Khan- DI-Khan section of Indus highway N-55.

Third project construction of Rajanpur- DG Khan Section As 4-Lane Highway of N-55 121.59km worth Rs. 33946.670 million , another project titled “Indus Highway (N-55) Additional Carriageway Project (Shikarpur- Rajanpur Section) Length 221.95 km” worth Rs. 47512.860 million were referred to ECNEC.

The project operationalization of Green Line BRTS and Installation of integrated intelligent transport worth Rs10956.16 million was also referred to ECNEC.

A project related to Water Resources titled “Increasing Storage Capacity and Improvement in Command area of Tanda Dam District Kohat” worth Rs. 2545.55 million was approved by CDWP. Five concept clearance proposals were also considered and cleared for donor financing.