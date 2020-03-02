Share:

ISLAMABAD-The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) confirmed patients admitted in Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) are stable and recovering, said hospital spokesperson on Monday.

Talking to The Nation, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences Spokesperson Dr. Waseem Khwaja said that still there are two patients of COVID-19 admitted in hospital and both are in stable condition.

He said that patients are admitted in isolation ward and medical team is regularly examining their situation.

He also added that the medical professionals are being equipped with personal protection equipment including face masks for prevention from the COVID-19. Meanwhile, the district administration also held a meeting to review the preventive measures being taken in order to meet any emergency in the city.

The meeting was headed by deputy commissioner and attended by all assistant commissioners.

The meeting also reviewed the hoarding and profiteering on face masks by shopkeepers and vendors.

In the meeting, all assistant commissioners were directed to take action in their respective areas against hoarding and profiteering of face masks for the facility of public.

The meeting decided to take all possible measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the city.

Protest at PIMS

Another clash occurred between doctors and attendants at PIMS after a patient died due to alleged negligence and mishandling of the hospital staff.

The deceased Shehzad Khalil from Murree was brought at hospital in critical situation with head injury and he did not survive.

A relative of the deceased Hamza Khalil alleged that Shehzad died of alleged negligence of the medical staff in emergency and the dead body was also humiliated.

After the exchange of harsh words between emotional family members and doctors, the clash took place and a team of PIMS staff assaulted the family members of the deceased.

Later, the family members took the body on road and protested against the behaviour of the PIMS staff and doctors. Responding to The Nation PIMS Spokesperson Dr. Waseem Khawja said that the deceased had a head injury and was brought in critical situation and could not survive. He said that the hospital administration taking notice of the clash between doctors and family members has formed an inquiry committee. He said that PIMS hospital is daily flooded with the patients and has to check thousands of patients with low number of staff. He said that the inquiry will be held on merit and responsible people will be punished accordingly.