LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Monday gave two weeks to Pakistan Telecommunication Authority to file reply with regard to petition seeking ban on Tik Tok.

Justice Shahid Wahid of LHC took up for hearing a miscellaneous petition seeking ban on video sharing social media App Tik Tok.

The petitioner took the plea that young generation is being ruined through Tik Tok App. This app is not only leading to wastage of time and money but it is promoting obscenity in the society. No steps was taken to save the young generation from negative effects of social media, he pleaded. The court should order to stop Tik Tok videos broadcasting till the final decision.