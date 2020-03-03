Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday directed the newly posted Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mushtaq Maher to improve the law and order situation in the province.

The IGP, who called on Sindh Chief Minister here at the CM House, sought his permission to join his new position.

Giving permission to Maher, the chief minister said that the Sindh police had rendered lot of sacrifices in the line of their duties to restore law and order in the province.

However, at the same time, he pointed out to the IGP that killings, kidnappings for ransom and other criminal activities had again raised their head in the city. “I want you to make the police more responsive and alert in curbing the emerging criminal activities, including street crimes in the city,” he said.

Murad assured the new IGP that his government would be giving him full support in the maintenance of law and order.

IGP Mushtaq Maher assured the chief minister that he would be working with dedication for the restoration of law and order in the province.