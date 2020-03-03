Share:

An accountability court in Islamabad will indict former president Asif Ali Zardari and other suspects in the Park Lane reference on March 25.

AC Judge Azam Khan conducted hearing of the case and approved Asif Zardari’s plea seeking exemption from appearance today on medical grounds. Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Faryal Talpur appeared before the court.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor told the court that prime suspect in the case is under arrest and requested the court to indict him through video link. Judge Azam Khan directed the prosecutor to file an application in this regard.

Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur’s counsel Latif Khosa argued that statement via video link is not easy to record as the federal government will first write to the provincial government.

Judge Azam Khan inquired whether a court representative should be sent to record the suspect’s statement through video link. Farooq H Naik, also representing the PPP leaders, said court registrar can be sent for this purpose.

The NAB prosecutor also told the accountability court that plea bargain has been finalized and payment method in different cases has been determined.