LAHORE - The Pearl Continental Lahore Junior National Tennis Championship 2020 will get underway today (Tuesday) here at Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah. The top national and local players from across the country will be seen in action during the national tournament in different age categories including boys U-18 singles and doubles, boys U-16, girls U-18, boys U-14, girls U-14, boys U-12, girls U-12, boys/girls U-12 doubles, boys/girls U-10, boys/girls U-8 and boys/girls U-6. The finals of the championship will be played on March 8 at 3:00 pm at the Punjab Tennis Academy. PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik will act as tournament director. Roy Alberto Kappenberger will be chief guest at the opening ceremony and inaugurate the event at 4:00 pm.