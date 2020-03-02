Share:

Rawalpindi-New Town police have arrested three active members of a notorious dacoit gang involved in mugging Chinese nationals, dacoities as well as street crime and recovered mobile phones, cash, weapons, motorcycle, and laptops from their possession.

Similarly, two wounded car lifters were also rounded up by Cantt police after an exchange of fire on Naugaza Road, they said.

Separate cases were registered against the dacoits and car lifters.

According to an expert who traced the gangsters, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas has directed the divisional SPs to launch crackdown against criminals including those involved in dacoity and street crime and accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city.

SP Rawal Division Rai Mazhar constituted a special team under supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Mirza Javed Iqbal, ASI Muhammad Nadim, IT expert Malik Faisal Shehzad and other cops and tasked it to bust the dacoit gang involved in street crime in New Town areas.

The team successfully busted “Gulzar Dacoit Gang” by arresting three of its active members involved in snatching valuables from citizens on gunpoint.

The dacoits were also involved in looting Chinese nationals on Murree Expressway and other parts of federal capital on gunpoint.

The dacoits have been identified as Gulzar Ahmed, Muhammad Danish and Nauman Ali.

However, six other members of the gang namely Saim, Sadiq, Zubair, Umer Khan, Nauman and Sultan Chaara are still at large while police have launched manhunt to arrest the dacoits.

Talking to The Nation, SHO PS New Town Inspector Mirza Javed Iqbal said police managed to bust a dacoit gang by arresting three active members.

He said the detained dacoits confessed as many as 24 crimes of snatching cars, mobile phones, cash, and laptops in the limits of police stations of twin cities.

“The dacoit gang also had intercepted a vehicle with Chinese nationals on board at Chungi Number 26, within limits of PS Golra, on gunpoint and snatched cash, laptops and mobile phones from them. Similarly, they mugged Chinese nationals on Murree Expressway,” SHO revealed.

He added that Gular, Saim, Sadiq, Danish and Nauman also shot and injured a citizen outside Centaurs Mall in Islamabad in 2019 during a dacoity bid, case of which was registered with PS Margalla.

Police have obtained physical remand of the accused from a court of law and were grilling the detained dacoits, he said.

On the other hand, an encounter took place at Cantt police and a gang of car lifters at Naugaza Road.

Police managed to nab two wounded car lifters while 2 other accomplices have fled from the scene.

Wounded car lifters were moved to hospital where they have been identified as Yasir and Tariq, according to a police spokesman.

According to SP Syed Ali, the detained car lifters were involved in vehicle lifting from the limits of various police stations and were wanted by police.

He said last night the auto-theft gang lifted a car while the owner alerted police.

A police party tried to stop the car lifters at Naugaza Road on which they opened firing on police, he said.

He said police also retaliated and arrested two wounded car lifters.

A case has been registered against the accused while police have been conducting search operation to arrest the two other fleeing car lifters, he said.

Meanwhile, CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the efforts of New Town and Cantt police for handcuffing the dacoits and car lifters.