ISLAMABAD - Former Interior Minis­ter Senator Rehman Ma­lik yesterday rejected Af­ghan President Ashraf Ghani’s irresponsible and anti-Pakistan state­ment wherein he alleged that Pakistan was pro­tecting the sanctuaries of Afghan Taliban in Pa­kistan.

He termed the Afghan President statement on the CNN as highly unbe­coming, unrealistic and biased. He added that while as a matter of fact Afghan own intelligence agency NDS was back­ing ethnicity-based inter­ference and is involved in terrorist acts through Daesh.

Malik said it was a hard fact that the Afghan Tali­ban were in Afghanistan and he knew that he had been restricted to Kabul by the Taliban and they had major control over large Afghan territory.

“The statement is base­less and there is no justi­fication by Ashraf Ghani to allege Pakistan base­lessly,” he said and de­manded President Ashraf Ghani to withdraw his ir­responsible statement and tender apology. He added that he should have thankful to Pakistan for supporting Afghani­stan in difficult moments.

Senator Malik fur­ther said that President Ashraf Ghani should not wind out his grievances on Pakistan for not hav­ing been invited to the US-Taliban talk in Doha Qatar as it seems that the isolation and side­line from the US-Taliban talk have pushed Ghani into depression and he is for-seeing his bleak fu­ture.

He said that President Ashraf Ghani actually has started to play on the dic­tations of his master In­dia which do not want US- Taliban talks to be successful.

He said that he would like to suggest Ghani play politics of his own coun­try rather than play­ing in the hands of India against Pakistan.

He said that he asses that President Ghani will be dragging Afghanistan into civil war like as he is not happy with current development regarding peace in Afghanistan.

He said: “I appeal to the International community to save Afghanistan from lively civil war as the sit­uation will start slipping from the hands of Presi­dent Ghani”.

He said Pakistan want­ed peace in Afghani­stan and they deserve peace after this long war.