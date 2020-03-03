Share:

FRANCE - Mythical Louboutins’ new exhibition is pulls many to Paris. “I had a great childhood but liked escaping routine. I was often absent from school, and expelled,” says Christian Louboutin whose high-end stiletto footwear incorporate shiny, red-lacquered soles that have become his signature. A new exhibition about shoe and fashion accessories designer Christian Louboutin showcases his key creations - including more than 400 shoe designs – and opens a window on to his unusual upbringing and a broad spectrum of inspirations crucial to an understanding of his work. The designer’s work is known worldwide – and ‘Louboutins’ have taken on near-mythical status. When Paris-born Louboutin opened his first, bijou boutique on Rue Jean-Jacques Rousseau in 1991, one of his first customers was Princess Caroline of Monaco. In 2006, the designer launched his first collection of handbags, and in 2014 his first beauty range.