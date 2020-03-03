Share:

HAFIZABAD - A woman died while four people were injured in a collision between two over speeding vehicles here Monday.

Police said that the accident took place on Motorway M4 near Zero Point in tehsil Pindi Bhattian of district Hafizabad where a vehicle rammed into another. A woman died on the spot in the accident while four others were critically injured. The body and injured were shifted to hospital.

The two vehicles were carrying passengers who were returning after attending wedding ceremony in Gujranwala.

Girl dies in Jhang roof collapse

A seven-month-old girl died while her mother was critically injured when roof of a house collapsed here on Monday.

Rescue sources said that dilapidated roof of a house located in Chak No 267 Jb of Jhang suddenly came down.

Two including mother and minor daughter were trapped under the debris. The rescue personnel pulled out the trapped lady and her daughter.

after removing the rubble and shifted them to DHQ Hospital where the girl was pronounced dead while condition of mother was also stated to be critical.