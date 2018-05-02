Share:

rawalpindi-Scores of citizens staged a protest against prolonged power outages at Zafar-ul-Haq Road here on Wednesday.

The protestors including men, women, old aged people and even children that were holding placards and banners and chanting slogans against Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, State Minister for Water and Power Abid Sher Ali and Chairman WAPDA.

Meanwhile, residents of Galli Village also lashed out at WAPDA and government for unannounced loadshedding since the last two days.

According to details, a large numbers of residents of Sharjah Colony, Sarfraz Road and Glass Factory gathered at Zafar ul Haq Road and demonstrated against excessive loadshedding in their areas in such harsh weather. They blocked the entire road which caused a huge traffic jam.

Addressing the protestors, Malik Zaheer Awan, Chairman Citizen Action Committee, said the residents of these areas are suffering a lot due to unannounced loadshedding by the government. He said WAPDA has been suspending electricity for six to eight hours daily that too without any prior notice. “Due to non availability of electricity, the tube well is not working and people are facing acute water shortage,” he said. He further said PM and Chief Minister Punjab had made far flung claims in the media of overwhelming energy crisis but both had failed badly in this regard. “PM, CM and State Minister for Water and Power should step down immediately for fooling the masses,” he said.

Islah Uddin Khan, a protestor, said the people including school going children are spending sleepless nights because of loadshedding. “Our normal life has been badly disturbed in the absence of electricity,” he said. Many other protestors demanded the government to end loadshedding in the summer season or else they would block Murree Road to protest against power outages.

On the other hand, residents of Galli Village also criticized WAPDA officials of Adiala Sub Division for suspending the provision of electricity to the locality since the last 24 hours. Amir Abbasi, a local resident, said that WAPDA observed unannounced loadshedding in the area since 1 am and the residents lodged complaints with SDO but no action was taken so far.

He said an acute water shortage also hit the area due to loadshedding. He further said the SDO has not been attending phone calls of consumers who wanted to lodge complaints against the unannounced loadshedding.