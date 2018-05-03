Share:

THATTA - At least eight devotees of shrine of Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ashabi died while 25 others injured in separate road accidents in different areas of the district on Wednesday.

Police said that three motorcyclist friends hailing from Orangi Town Karachi were returning after attending the annual urs at shrine of Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ashabi in Makli, Thatta were hit by an over speeding high-roof at Chatto Chand Road near Thatta. All the three motorcyclists died on the spot in the accident. A youth Asadullah died in collision between two motorcycles at Gharo Road. A man identified as Mir Muhammad Jat died when a reckless driven pickup knocked down a motorcycle at Sajawal Road near Pathan Colony.

A resident of Karachi identified as Zaheer Ahmed and two unidentified people died in separate road mishaps at Chatto Chand and Hyderabad Roads. Meanwhile, 25 devotees of the shrine Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ashabi were injured in separate road mishaps while returning after attending the urs. The bodies and injured were shifted to different hospitals where critically wounded people were referred to Karachi.

The police after registering separate cases into all incidents at concerned police stations have started the investigation.