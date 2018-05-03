Share:

GENEVA - The number of journalists killed this year has soared to 44 in 18 countries during the first four months of 2018, up from 28 in the same period last year, the Geneva-based Press Emblem Campaign (PEC) said Wednesday.

PEC said it “deplored the dramatic increase in media victims as the world celebrates World Press Freedom Day tomorrow, Thursday 3 May 2018,” adding the number of journalists killed from January to April has soared by 57 percent from the same period last year.

The PEC is appalled by the death of 9 journalists in two explosions in the Afghan capital Kabul on April 30 and strongly condemned “this heinous terrorist attack targeting journalists among the crowd.”

An attacker, disguised as a cameraman, detonated explosives at the site of the initial explosion.

The most dangerous countries since the beginning of this year are Afghanistan with 11 killed, Mexico (4), Syria (4), Ecuador (3), India 3, Yemen (3), and two killed in each of the following countries: Brazil, Gaza (Israel), Guatemala and Pakistan.

One journalist was killed in the following countries: Colombia, Haiti, Iraq, Liberia, Nicaragua, Russia, Salvador and Slovakia. “Following the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia in Malta and Jan Kuciak in Slovakia, PEC Secretary-General Blaise Lempen calls upon states to take additional measures for protecting journalists by running independent investigations, coupled with follow-ups to reach the perpetrators and to bring them to justice at all levels.”