OKARA-Forty-three contractual employees including a professor of the University of Okara (UoO) have not been given their salaries for the last one year.

They have been employees of the varsity for more than 3 years. The budget allocated amounts for the UoO were released very late and only the regular/permanent employees were given the salaries nearly 6 months back. However, the 43 contractual employees had still not received their salaries.

The staffers told this correspondent that in spite of the amount available with the UoO accounts, the guards and other lower staffers were denied their salaries. Moreover, their job contracts have yet to be renewed and for the purpose the vice chancellor had powers to do it.

They said, "We have been under the burden of loans to run their family affairs and especially kitchen." They demanded the higher authorities and the provincial minister for higher education to pay heed to their demands.

The syndicate of the UoO was constituted some 6 months back and it could hold just 2 meetings so far. So the number of problems relating to the day to day affaris of the UoO is increasing as Vice Chancellor's post has been lying vacant for the last 2 years. The syndicate meetings are also awaited delayed as a result the problems are unresolved.

Govt failure lets outages

genie out of bottle

The government failure to fight the electricity and gas crises has let the loadshedding genie out of bottle soon after the arrival of summer season.

As soon as the waves of heat started the electricity increased its span of absence from domesticity, markets and industries. There was prolonged outage from 9am to 4-30pm. The time was passed by the people with difficulty without water asking for even single glass of potable water from their neighbours.

The people were cursing the govt for raising heaps of lies to have obtained control over electric loadshedding. They said that not only electricity, but also the gas loadshedding was going on without schedule.

During the day, gas supply gets disconnected any time. The govt has been befooling the nation in the name of overpowering electric and gas loadshedding despite charging inflated bills from the people.