KHYBER AGENCY - Pakistan and Afghanistan trade via Torkham border has decreased to $500 million from $ 2.5 billion due to governmental stringent policies, political problems and repeated and long closures of the border. This was stated by KP Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Zahid Ullah Shinwari while talking to journalists during his visit to Torkham Custom Office here on Wednesday.

He said "The anti-business policies of the government have not only suffered businessmen but also has inflicted a huge loss to national exchequer as the government has been deprived of revenue in the form of taxes." Shinwari warned that if such governmental policies are not revised the trade between two Islamic countries would come to an end.

"Because of anti-trading policies, adopted by the Pakistani government pertaining business with Afghanistan, the Afghan traders have started to work with other countries like Iran, India and China," the KPCCI president said.

He said the drop in Pakistan and Afghanistan trading volume is very alarming at a time when Islamabad is making efforts to control its trade deficit. KPCCI Senior Vice President Muhammad Naeem, Vice President Malik Nizam, ex-senior vice president Muhammad Shafiq and Pak-Afghan Chamber of Commerce Director Ziaul Haq Sarhadi were also present on the occasion.

Zahid Ullah Shinwari requested the government to remove discriminatory clauses regarding trade with Afghanistan from trade policies and FBR should introduce policies to promote trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan. He maintained that as much as departments would be engaged in trading activities, the more business acts would be affected therefore.

He suggested the government to introduce simple and one window clearing process at Torkham border, introduced by Custom department in other parts of the country to boost trade. Regarding unavailability of basic facilities in Torkham, he said the government should ensure availability of all facilities at the border.

Earlier, Additional Collector, Torkham Custom Centre Ziaullah Shams appraised the visiting guests of the facilities being provided to the trading communities for clearing process. Representatives of Torkham Clearing Associations also called on the KPCCCI officials and informed them of their problems.