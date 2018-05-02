Share:

LAHORE-‘Colours of Pakistan’, a prominent one day Norway Fashion Show, is set to open itself up to Pakistani designers to showcase their outstanding collections at Kanonhallen Petter Mollers, Oslo on May 13.

The designers’ line up to participate this year includes Emraan Rajput, Rani Emaan, Fouzia Hammad, Ittehad Textile, Ahmad Bilal, Cara Chic, Hina Raza and jewellery designer Maryam Khalid. Bablo is the official hair and makeup partner for the whole show.

Colours of Pakistan will showcase a mix of stunning Pakistani designs showcasing traditional, contemporary and a fusion of both Western and Asian styles for men and women. It will provide a welcome lens on Pakistan’s fashion for Norway.

Talking to The Nation, organizer of this event, Daniyal Arshad said: “Colours of Pakistan is a platform where local designers can showcase their stunning collections at abroad and establish the fact that Pakistan’s fashion industry is booming day by day. Our main aim is to highlight on meeting the requirements of local and international marketing through promotion, facilitation, understanding the export culture, quality control, trends and forecasts. Each year, ‘Colours of Pakistan’ encourages and supports the designers to showcase their masterpieces in front of foreign buyers and international media.”

Designer Emraan Rajput said, “This is my second time when I’m showcasing my collection in Norway. It’s good to be on well-recognized platform like ‘Colours of Pakistan’. It is a platform for designers to introduce their work in Norway and help promote trade relations between the two countries. It represents a fusion of both, East and West thus, bringing both Norwegian and Pakistani communities together to celebrate.”