SIALKOT:-Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will visit Sialkot here on May 5. MNA Ch Armughan Subhani told the newsmen on Wednesday that the PM will inaugurate newly-established hydel power plant near Head Marala-Sialkot, besides, laying the foundation stone of Sialkot-Pasrur Road dual carriageway. PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will also address a public meeting at Pasrur Cadet College here. Later, the PM will also inaugurate construction of Narowal-Baddo Malhi Road, linking the road with Sialkot-Lahore Motorway, informed Ch Armughan Subhani.