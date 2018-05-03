Share:

Rawalpindi - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Women Wing of district chapter on Wednesday agitated against the disgraceful statements of Punjab Law Minister Rana Sana Ullah and State Minister for Water and Power Abid Sher Ali against PTI women who attended the mammoth Lahore rally at Minar-e-Pakistan here on Wednesday.

The protest demo was held outside Rawalpindi Press Club under the leadership of PTI Women Wing District President Farah Agha and participated by more than 40 other female leaders and workers.

The irate protestors were holding placards and banners and also chanting slogans against PML-N leaders including Rana Sana Ullah and Abid Sher Ali for using filthy language against PTI women.

Farah Agha, the district president, in her address to protestors, vehemently denounced the Sana and Abid tirade against PTI women and called on the top leadership of ruling party to take action against the duo.

She said Rana Sana Ullah and Abid Sher Ali had used offensive and slang language against respected women of PTI in their videos that went viral on social media. She also criticized Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the daughter of ex-premier, for seating the law minister Rana Sana on her left side in Sahiwal public gathering despite knowing that he was the man who defamed PTI women.

“Maryam Nawaz is herself a woman and she knows the dignity of females. Besides, Maryam is also mother of children and she can judge better than anyone else the esteem and ego of females,” she said. Farah was of view that PML-N leaders never ever defamed the women belonging to their own party but targeted the PTI female workers and leaders.

“I denounce the misogynistic remarks made by Rana Sana and Abid Sher Ali and ask N league chief Mian Shahbaz Sharif to take action against both men,” said another protestor.

She said that PTI women are daughters of the nation and deserve respect. The other protestors also lashed out at Rana and Abid for defaming the PTI women and asked them to tender apology.