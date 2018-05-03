Share:

QUETTA:- Three labourers died when wall of an under-construction house collapsed in the provincial capital on Wednesday. Rescue sources said three labourers were sleeping in an under-construction house near Eastern Bypass when the roof fell on them. They were buried under the rubble. The police and rescue personnel rushed to the scene, pulled out the trapped labourers and shifted them to hospital where they were pronounced dead. The bodies were handed over to the heirs after medico-legal formalities.–INP