ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday said that few individuals playing in foreign hands are, by design, exploiting sentiments of the people who have actually suffered at the hands of terrorism.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate, General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Peshawar and interacted with students of various universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the Corps Auditorium.

Referring to Pashtoon Tahaffuz Movement (PTM), he said that PTM itself is not an issue. “The issues being highlighted [by the PTM] are genuine and natural in post-operation environment.

However, a few individuals playing in foreign hands are, by design, exploiting sentiments of the people who have actually suffered at the hands of terrorism and now need care,” he maintained.

The COAS said that both government and the security forces are working to address genuine issues of the people from tribal areas regardless of where they come from. “For us progress towards enduring peace through socio-economic development comes first and we shall fail all inimical forces and their conspiracies trying to undo our gains,” the COAS said.

The COAS said that Pakistan is blessed with dynamic and talented youth and future of Pakistan belongs to them. He said that Pakistani nation and its armed forces have done a great job for fighting against terrorism. “It’s time now to have its dividends through socio-economic development in which education is most important,” he added.

The students expressed their full support for Pakistan armed forces and said that they will be contributors and not bystanders to bright future of Pakistan and they will not be swayed by detractors of any type.