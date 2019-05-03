Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday has claimed that India is intensifying strain relations with Pakistan.

While addressing a ceremony, Qureshi said that Pakistan showed responsible attitude with patience regarding issues with India.

Highlighting achievements of the PTI government on foreign policy front, he said Pakistan played a role for peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan, opening of Kartarpur corridor, and reinvigorated relations with China, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Qatar, Malaysia and Iran.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Pakistan secured financial assistance from friendly countries to overcome its balance of payment issue.

He said agreement on second phase of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and signing of Free Trade Agreement with China will contribute significantly to socio-economic development of the country.

He said Saudi Arabia has committed twenty billion dollars investment in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Malaysia are also eyeing on investment in various sectors in the country.

Regional progress will bring employment opportunities and exchange of latest technologies on easy instalments, he went on to say.

The minister said concerted efforts are being made to promote tourism, and new visa regime has been introduced to this effect.