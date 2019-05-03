Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court has been moved against likely dissolution of the local government institutions in Punjab province.

Filing a writ petition in the Lahore High Court, former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal’s son challenged the Punjab Local Government Bill, 2019.

The petition pleaded that through the new bill, the current local government institutions will be eliminated and local bodies representatives will lose their positions. The petition further says that the local bodies couldn’t be dissolved until their tenure is completed.

The petition submitted that the High Court may kindly direct the provincial government to allow the incumbent local bodies to complete their term, and that the new local government in Punjab be declared null and void.

Last Tuesday, the Punjab Assembly had passed two bills to replace the current local bodies with a new local government system despite the protest raised by the opposition parties especially the PML-N.

The Punjab Panchayats and Neighbourhood Councils Bill, 2019 and the Punjab Local Government Bill, 2019 will come into effect soon after the assent of the Punjab Governor. After his assent, the current local government representatives would lose their offices and elections for the new local bodies will be held within one year as per the plan.

Talking to the media outside the Punjab Assembly, Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz had announced to challenge the Local Government Bill in the court. The opposition had rejected the bill passed by the government. The opposition has termed the local government bill a bad legislation.

On the other side, the government has termed the approval of Punjab Local Government Bill-2019 by the provincial assembly a revolutionary change.

As per the new bill, the local bodies’ the tenure will be four years. The elections of Tehsil, Municipal Cooperation, Municipal Committee will be held on party basis.

However, those of Mohalla and Village Council will be convened on non-party basis while the LG elections will be held in one year.