Britain’s two main parties suffered a drubbing Friday in English local elections as voters vented their frustration with the prolonged Brexit deadlock.

Prime Minister Theresa May’s governing Conservatives lost control of several local authorities and hundreds of seats but the main opposition Labour party failed to capitalise and also lost ground, with voters turning to smaller parties instead.

The results do not bode well for the two main parties ahead of the European Parliament elections, set to take place in Britain on May 23.

After voting in June 2016 to leave the European Union, Britain was meant to depart on March 29 this year -- meaning it would not have contested the European polls.

However, its exit date has been postponed until October 31 because the country’s bitterly divided MPs have been unable to agree on a divorce deal struck with the EU.

The Conservatives and Labour are in talks to try to find a solution that can command cross-party support, although it is highly unlikely an outcome will be found in time to prevent the European elections having to take place in Britain.

With more than 40 percent of councils having declared results, the centrist Liberal Democrats and left-wing Greens -- both anti-Brexit -- made gains, along with independent candidates.

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said the results seemed like "a slap in the face for both the main parties".