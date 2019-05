Share:

ISLAMABAD - More matches were decided in the 37th National Elite Men Boxing Championship 2019, which is in progress here at Pakistan Sports Complex.

In light fly weight 46-49kg, Army’s Muhammad Saeed beat Muhammad Mussawar of Railway, Navy’s Daud Khan won against Shoaib Rasheed of Sindh. In fly 52kg, Syed Muhammad Asif (Army) emerged winner while Attaullah (Wapda) won against Mehroz Ali (PAF). In Bantam 56kg, Naqeebullah (Wapda) won against Muhammad Ismail (Army) and Naimatullah (PAF) beat Ahmed Afridi (Sindh). In light 60kg, the winners were Muhammad Ashraf and Ibrahim Khan while Adnan Hassan and Ali Ahmed emerged winners in light welter 64kg. In 91kg, Muhammad Ali, Sana Ullah and Mehmood-ul-Hasan scored wins. In +91kg, Abdul Wahid Kakar, Ahmed Ali, Yasir Jamil and Mirza Azam were victorious.