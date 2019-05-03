Share:

ISLAMABAD : The Combined Investigation Team of National Accountability Bureau on money laundering through fake accounts case has decided to summon former president Asif Ali Zardari in the joint venture Uppal case next week, The Nation has learnt reliably. Zardrai Group of Companies had signed an agreement with a private housing society and the housing society paid Rs1.25 billion to the group. Zardari Group of Companies is facing allegation of transfer of money through fake accounts. The NAB CIT had also summoned senior PPP leader Faryal Talpur and recoded her statement in the same case. Earlier, the NAB CIT had summoned PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Zardari in February and investigated them in fake accounts case and recoded their statement and gave them questionnaires and directed to submit it back to CIT within 10 days. Zardrai had submitted his reply but Bilawal failed to follow the NAB CIT instructions in this regard. On the other hand, a team of National Commission for Human Rights [NCHR] Pakistan headed by Chairman Commission Justice (retd) Ali Nawaz Chohan Thursday visited the National Accountability Bureau’s detention camp Rawalpindi/Islamabad Bureau and directed to maintain the details of arrested persons properly. The NCHR team visited the detention camp under the Section of 9(C) of CHR Act 2012 and it has planned to visit the NAB Karachi and Peshawar detention camps in coming days to inspect the giving facilities to detainees. According to available documents with The Nation, this will be followed by inspection of similar centres of NAB Karachi and Peshawar. Since there were public complaints about alleged maltreatment of internees in these detention camps, therefore, the purpose of these visits is to ascertain the legality as well as conditions of detention centres and to ensure its compliance with national and international standards and the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution.

Talking to The Nation, one of the members of visiting team said that several arrested persons lodged complaints against the attitude of NAB Rawalpindi’s investigation officers and even they were weeping over misbehaving of NAB IOs during investigations. Chairman NCHR took notice of the complaints and directed the Director General NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Mangi to direct their officers to deal or investigate the accused in good environment and do not pressurise them during investigation.