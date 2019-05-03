Share:

MULTAN (PR) PepsiCo has officially opened its new manufacturing facil­ity in the city. The plant will produce and supply snacks such as Lay’s and Kurkure for Pakistan and its export markets.

This greenfield project is a $63 million investment in Multan, creat­ing 1,500 direct and indirect job opportunities for Pak citizens. Plant’s strategic location is in close proximity to PepsiCo’s agricultural partners.

This state-of-the-art plant is designed to drive efficiency and increase capacity for PepsiCo’s growing business by allowing faster, more stream­lined access to agricultural produce and delivery of finished products to consumers.

Advisor for Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production, and Invest­ment of Pakistan, Abdul Dawood officiated the plant opening.

Mike Spanos, CEO, PepsiCo Asia, Middle East and North Africa, Furqan Ahmed Syed, VP and GM, PepsiCo Pakistan and Afghanistan, were pres­ent on the occasion.

Spanos said, “This $63 million investment in Multan is testament to our commitment to Pakistan. PepsiCo works with 246 Pakistani farmers to purchase only locally-grown potatoes and corn for its products such as Lay’s and Kurkure.”

PepsiCo has been part of the business community in Pakistan for more than 50 years providing critical support for rural economies and empow­ering farmers with critical training on sustainable farming practices. The PepsiCo system (including company-owned snacks business and fran­chised bottling partners and distributors) brings more than 60,000 di­rect and indirect employment opportunities to the citizens of Pakistan.