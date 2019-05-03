Share:

LAHORE - The Rafum Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2019 will get underway today (Friday) here at Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-e-Jinnah.

On Thursday, qualifying matches of some categories were held while some of U-10 first round matches were also played. In the match of the day in U-10 category, Zohaib Afzal Malik overpowered Ibrahim Zaman Khan to move into the next round.

PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik said that the players from all corners of Punjab will take part in the championship. “To give maxim exposure to the upcoming talented players, the emphasise is placed to put maximum age categories, therefore, this event includes the age categories of U-16 singles and doubles, U-14 singles, U-12 singles and doubles, U-10 singles, U-8 and U-6.”

Malik, who is also tournament director, said that Faheem Siddiqui will act as tournament referee. “The opening ceremony will take place at 4:30 pm today (Friday) while the finals of all the events will be held on May 5 (Sunday) followed by prize distribution ceremony.”

Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) said that the Rafum Punjab Junior Tennis Championship will play a significant role in the efforts of PLTA to groom the young talent not only in Punjab but also in entire country. “I hope exciting and enthralling matches will be witnessed throughout the event while the challenging finals will amuse the tennis enthusiasts.”