Share:

LAHORE - University of Health Sciences’ (UHS) first Inter-Colligate Debate Competition concluded here on Thursday.

The event brought together debaters from various public and private sector medical and dental colleges across Punjab. The event which continued for two months had 300 students participating from more than 50 colleges who competed at local, zonal and regional levels. For final round of the competition, 30 debaters qualified. The debates were of parliamentary style and the students gave arguments in favour of and against the resolution.

In English debates, Sawaiz Hassan of Sahara Medical College (SME) Narowal got first position. Esha Wyne of Multan Medical and Dental College (MMDC) Multan secured second whereas Raiqa Tahir of University Medical and Dental College Faisalabad bagged third position.

In Urdu debates, Fatima Zahra of MMDC Multan got first, Marwa Iqbal of Akhtar Saeed Medical College Lahore second while Wajahat Abbas and Mateen Zahid of Ameer ud Din Medical College Lahore and Aziz Fatima Medical College Faisalabad respectively shared the third position.

Vice Chancellor Government College University (GCU) Lahore Prof Hassan Amir Shah, who was the chief guest on this occasion, appreciated the efforts of organizers and the debaters. He said that healthy and constructive debates should be encouraged and medical students speak freely on current social issues.

UHS Vice Chancellor Prof Javed Akram announced that the varsity would develop its own debate team that would be sent to Singapore for competing in international event. He appreciated the efforts of Director Sports Dr Shah Jahan and Coordination Officer Ali Fiaz Malik for successful arrangement of the competition.

Later, certificates and shields were distributed among the winners and the runner-ups.