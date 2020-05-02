Share:

attock - Police continuing crackdown against anti-social elements have arrested 12 anti-social elements including a gang of bike lifters.

All have been booked under the relevant acts and have been sent behind the bars.

In the first attempt, DSP JandGhulamAsgharChandia along with his team arrested a bike lifters gang(Shani Gang) from the jurisdiction of Jand police station and recovered seven motorbikes worth Rs755,000 and cash Rs 16000 and different parts of motorbikes.

During the initial investigation, the gang members have confessed to lifting of bikes from other areas.

The gang members arrested include Zeeshan alias Shani r/o Jand, Faizan r/o RattiKirri, AltafQadir r/o MohalaBarafKhanaJand, Haidar Ali MohalaHussain Abad Jand, Mushtaq Ahmad r/o Mohala Takeya JandNasirQayyum r/o MohalaBarafKhanaJand.

Similarly, Fatehjang police arrested two proclaimed offenders namely Muhammad Amjad and Tasawar Khan both r/o village RaiNaika. Police also arrested Tariq r/o Haji Shah, ArshadMehmood r/o Fatehjang, Farooq r/o Lakarmar from different areas of the district and recovered 2.860 kg charas from their possession.

Meanwhile, Health Department carried out screening of 50 police officers/officials and sent their samples to NIH.

The purpose of this screening was to ensure health of the Attock police personnel who are playing a vital role in the present situation.