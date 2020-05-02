Share:

Rawalpindi-Despite lockdown and closure of markets and shops, there is no let-up in spread of novel coronavirus in Rawalpindi as two people died and 34 patients tested positive of the COVID-19 on Saturday.

The death toll with coronavirus reached to 32 in Rawalpindi district.

According to details, Haji Roshan, 82, resident of Pirwadhai was brought to Holy Family Hospital on April 30 with all the symptoms of COVID-19 but he died on May 1.

Muhammad Jamil, 56, resident of Mohallah Raja Sultan, was brought to Benazir Bhutto Hospital in critical condition and he died on the same date. Earlier, he was isolated in the house.

As many as 33 people were tested positive of COVID-19 in Rawalpindi District and mostly came from downtown area of the garrison city.

The number of confirmed patients in Rawalpindi has reached 605 while 33 people died and 168 patients were discharged after recovery. At present, 404 confirmed patients are under treatment in the hospitals. As many as 90 patients were quarantined in their houses.

Apart from this, 193 suspected patients were also brought to three hospitals of Rawalpindi and their samples had been sent to National Institute of Health (NIH) for COVID-19 tests but the report will come after three to four days. The local administrations also kept 1139 persons in quarantines who had been close contacts of the confirmed patients. 1046 people had been isolated in their houses, 90 in hospitals and 3 in quarantine centres.