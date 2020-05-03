Share:

MARDAN - Mardan police has arrested two main accused in a murder case of a young doctor and injuring his father

in Katlang area of Mardan, a senior police official said on Saturday.

Addressing a news conference here, DPO Sajjad Khan told the media that on 28th April accused Musharraf Khan and Ali Zar Khan alias Zaray during a scuffle allegedly

opened fire at Inzargay in Katlang on last Monday. He added

that Dr Asfandyar Khattak died on the spot while his father Taj Nabi Khattak, who is principal of the Government Higher Secondary

School in Hayasiri in Lower Dir district, received bullet injuries. He said on Saturday, the police arrested two main accused involved

in the murder case. He added

that police arrested Musharraf Khan and Ali Zar alias Zaray, the sons of Muhammad Sher. The DPO