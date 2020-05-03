MARDAN - Mardan police has arrested two main accused in a murder case of a young doctor and injuring his father
in Katlang area of Mardan, a senior police official said on Saturday.
Addressing a news conference here, DPO Sajjad Khan told the media that on 28th April accused Musharraf Khan and Ali Zar Khan alias Zaray during a scuffle allegedly
opened fire at Inzargay in Katlang on last Monday. He added
that Dr Asfandyar Khattak died on the spot while his father Taj Nabi Khattak, who is principal of the Government Higher Secondary
School in Hayasiri in Lower Dir district, received bullet injuries. He said on Saturday, the police arrested two main accused involved
in the murder case. He added
that police arrested Musharraf Khan and Ali Zar alias Zaray, the sons of Muhammad Sher. The DPO