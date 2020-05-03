Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari has chided Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari over bad governance in Sindh that had made peoples’ lives a misery. “Bilawal is concerned about PPEs for the frontline workers, so are we. But we are also concerned about thousands of families whose ration went missing & wheat that went missing from Sindh govt storage & HIV children whose funds are being held by his govt,” the SAPM said in a tweet.