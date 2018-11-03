Share:

ABBOTTABAD:- Four persons including three brothers were killed by the firing of their rival group on Friday at Kokhar Maira Abbottabad. According to police sources, three real brother, Hussain, Ibrahim and Zameer and their first cousin Nazir Ahmad were passing through Kokhar Maira Abbottabad when they were ambushed by their rivals. The three brothers died on the spot while their cousin succumbed to injuries in hospital.–APP

Both the rival groups were stated to be closed relatives and the enmity was arisen over a domestic dispute. Police have registered a case and probe into the incident was underway.