ISLAMABAD - Top seed Aqeel Khan clinched the 3rd Chairman POF Board National Ranking Tennis Tournament trophy after thrashing Abid Ali Akbar in straight sets in the final played at POF Tennis Courts Wah on Friday.

Aqeel entered the men’s singles final strongly as he dominated the first game right from the word go and raced on to take 3-0 lead. Abid bounced back in style to take next three games to square the things at 3-3. Aqeel held his seventh serve and Abid Ali also held his serve. Aqeel once again held his ninth serve and just when things were looking good for Abid Ali, Aqeel broke his 10th serve to take first set 6-4 in 35 minutes of world class tennis on offer.

The second set also started with Aqeel breaking first serve of Abid Ali, who bounced back to break Aqeel’s serve, but that was all which Abid could offer, as Aqeel then simply outclassed his opponent and raced on to take 5-1 lead. Abid managed to hold his 7th serve, but it was too little too late as Aqeel won the next point and then set 6-2 in 45 minutes to land yet another national title. He earned Rs 105,000 and a trophy while Abid Ali received Rs 60,000 and runner-up trophy.

In the doubles final, Aqeel pairing Abid Ali Akbar won the title a day earlier, as they defeated M Abid/Waqas Malak 2-1 in the best match played after a long time, which was enjoyed by the massive crowd.

Huzaifa A Rehman won the boys U-18 singles title by hammering Saqib Hayat 6-0, 6-0 while Sami Zeb won the U-14 singles title as he came from behind to grab the crown 2-1, winning the final 1-6, 6-2, 6-4. Hamza Roman won the boys/girls U-10 title by thrashing Jamal Shah 4-0, 4-0 and Israr Gul/Jahanzaib Khan won the seniors 45 doubles title as they got walk over against Nauman Aleem/Hameedul Haq.