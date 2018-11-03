Share:

PESHAWAR - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl Central Ameer Maulana Fazlur Rahman has appealed to Chief Justice of Pakistan to review the decision of acquittal of Aasia Bibi.

Addressing a public gathering and protest demonstration in Peshawar on Friday, he said that they also demand Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government to name those forces who were coveting the acquittal of alleged Christian blasphemer in this sensitive case.

The rally was also attended by district Peshawar President Maulana Khair-ul-Bashar, information secretary Abdul Jalil Jan, Maulana Shehabuddine and others.

Fazl said Aasia Bibi was acquitted upon the order of their western masters and there was pressure on the government from Europe over this matter of alleged blasphemy.

He lashed out at PTI-led government and Prime Minister Imran Khan for warning the citizens to avoid protest on this matter. He said his statement regarding imposing western agenda in Pakistan was proved correct and government want to appease west on this controversial verdict. He said PTI government staged sit-in for four months and now could not tolerate others for three days.

He said that this sit-in will last until their demands were fulfilled.

A large number of JUI-F activists from other parts of the country also poured in to main rally of JUI-F where tight security arrangements had been made to avert any untoward incident. The party activists chanted slogans against the release of Aasia Bibi.

The JUI-F rally was also joined by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Labbaik supporters who chanted full throat slogans against government. They warned to continue their protest till reversing the decision of the Supreme Court and putting name of Aasia on ECL.

Earlier, he also addressed a protest rally in Bannu along with Jamaat-e-Islami Central Ameer Sirajul Haq. They criticised Supreme Court verdict and demanded review of this decision.

Meanwhile, Publishers Association took out a rally to condemn the acquittal of Aasia Bibi and demanded of the Supreme Court to review the decision.

The protest rally was led by Provincial General Secretary Saleem-ur-Rahman Hamdard.

The rally was started from Nadeem Mahla Jangi and culminated at Khyber Bazaar Peshawar. The protesters while holding flags and banners chanted slogans against the government and criticised it and Supreme Court decision to release Aasia Bibi.