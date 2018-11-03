Share:

MULTAN-Life came to a complete halt as the activists of different religious parties, traders and citizens blocked roads and roundabouts in all major parts of the town on Friday to protest the release of a blasphemy accused Aasia Bibi.

Almost all educational institutions remained close, roads blocked and rail traffic suspended, resulting into hundreds of passengers getting stranded at the Multan Railway Station.

The activists of Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), JUP, Jamaat Ahle Sunnat, trader unions of different markets staged demonstrations, burnt tyres and staged sit-in.

The protesters shouted slogans against government and judiciary and pledged to take revenge from the people involved in the acquittal of Aasia Bibi.

Almost all major markets of the town including Hussain Agahi, Ghanta Ghar, Gulgasht, Gulshan Market, Mumtazabad Main Market, Haram Gate, Bohar Gate and Chowk Shaheedan remained closed.

Talking to the journalists, the protesters said that the release of Aasia Bibi is the beginning of a big conspiracy to amend blasphemy law. They warned that they would defend and safeguard the law and would not flinch from offering any sacrifice for this purpose.

Similarly, a large number of passengers including men, women and children also got stranded at General Bus stand.

The public transport also got suspended due to the protests as the transporters refused to bring their vehicles to the roads due to the fear of protesters.