LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has shifted the matches of super eight stage of Quaid-e-Azam trophy grade-I cricket tournament to Karachi from Lahore owing to change in weather.

According to the revised schedule of matches, SNGPL will take on Wapda in the Group-I match from Nov 7 to 10 at State Bank Ground, Karachi while KRL will play against Lahore Blues at NBP Stadium Karachi.

From Nov 13 to 16, SNGPL will vie against Lahore Blues at NBP Stadium Karachi while KRL face Wapda challenge at State Bank Ground Karachi. From Nov 19-22, SNGPL will take on KRL at State Bank Ground Karachi and Wapda will face Lahore Blues at NBP Ground Karachi.

In Group-II from Nov 7 to 10, SSGC will play against Peshawar at Southern Club Karachi while Karachi Whites will take on HBL at UBL Ground Karachi. From Nov 13 to 16, SSGCL will vie against HBL at UBL Ground Karachi while Karachi Whites will face Peshawar at Southern Club Karachi.

From Nov 19 to 22, SSGC and Karachi Whites will clash against each other at Southern Club Karachi while Peshawar and HBL will contest against each other at UBL Ground Karachi. From Dec 4 to 8, the final one bottom regional team will be relegated from the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Grade-II, similarly one bottom departmental team will also be relegated from Patrons Trophy Grade-II tournament next year.