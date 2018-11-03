Share:

Islamabad/LAHORE - The assassination of JUI-S chief Maulana Samiul Haq has been widely condemned by the religious and political leaders from across the religio-political divide.

While expressing their deep sympathies with the bereaved family, the leaders have termed his death a great loss to the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan strongly condemned the murder of JUI-S chief and sought an immediate report on the deplorable incident. Imran, who is currently in China on an official visit, was informed about the incident; in reaction he expressed deep grief, a PM Office statement said.

He said by the death of Maulana Samiul Haq Pakistan had become bereft of a great religious scholar and a renowned political leader. The prime minister said the religious as well as the political services of late Samiul Haq would be remembered forever.

He also directed an immediate inquiry into the incident and take the culprits to task.

President Dr Arif Alvi strongly condemned the killing of Maulana Samiul Haq. He expressed deep grief and sorrow over the incident and prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul.

He also prayed for courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa also strongly condemned assassination of renowned religious scholar and political leader Maulana Samiul Haq.

According to a statement issued by the ISPR, the COAS expressed grief and condolences to the bereaved family.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar also expressed deep grief over the tragic killing of Maulana Samiul Haq.

He extended heartfelt condolences to the grieved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to shower His blessings upon departed soul and give patience to bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif and party president Shehbaz Sharif condemned the murder of JUI-S Ameer describing it as a big loss to the country.

In a statement, Nawaz expressed his heartfelt grief over the killing of Maulana Sam and prayed for the security and safety of Pakistan after this unfortunate happening. He also expressed sympathies with the family members of the Maulana and prayed that may Allah Almighty give them strength to bear this loss.

Through a separate statement, Shehbaz termed the murder of Samiul Haq a conspiracy hatched by the enemies to create chaos and anarchy in Pakistan. He praised Maulana Sami as a great religious scholar who commanded tremendous respect for his services for Islam and Pakistan.

He said as a parliamentarian Maulana Sam played an important role in politics of the country and his name will go into history as politician who contributed in a big way at critical times for the sake of Pakistan.

The PML-N chief describing killing of Maulana as working of the enemy said it aimed at destabilising Pakistan at a time when the country was already up against difficulties.

Strongly condemning the murder, Shehbaz said time demanded of the nation to get united to foil designs of the enemy against the country.

He said killing of Maulana was a big loss to the country. He urged the nation to exercise patience, stating wisdom was the need of the hour to come out of the situation after this serious incident.

Shehbaz said the services of Maulana will be remembered for long and the void created by his killing would hardly be filled.

He also prayed for the eternal peace to the departed soul and patience to the bereaved family.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said martyrdom of Samiul Haq was a great loss to the country. He also paid him rich tributes for his religious and political services.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar also condemned the martyrdom of Maulana Sami and termed it a great loss to the country.

In his condolence message, the chief minister prayed that Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the saddened family to bear this irreparable loss.

Senior PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira also expressed his deep shock and grief over Maulana’s death. He said that Maulana Samiul Haq was seasoned politicians and a religious scholar.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi condemned the murder stating his services for religion and politics would be remembered for long.

He said that Maulana was very respectable personality and his religious services would be remembered for long.

PML-Q President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujaat Hussain expressed his heartfelt grief and sorrow over martyrdom of Maulana Sami.

Shujaat said that martyrdom of Maulana Sami was a great tragedy. He prayed that Almighty Allah may grant solace and patience to the bereaved family and his followers.

He also demanded immediate arrest of the killers and exemplary punishment to them.

JI chief Senator Sirajul Haq termed it a conspiracy and a question mark on the security situation under the present government.

He also demanded immediate arrest of the killers. He said that Maulana was a noted religious scholar and a politician. He said that his religious and political services will be remembered for long time to come.

PAT chief Dr Tahirul Qadri also condemned the murder. “I am deeply saddened by the tragic assassination of Maulana Sami ul Haq.Pakistan has lost an important religious and political figure. The killers and their masterminds must be arrested forthwith,” he stated.

Provincial Minister for Information & Culture Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the assassination of JUI (S) Chief Maulana Sami Ul Haq.

Chohan said that the assassination of Maulana Sami ul Haq was yet another attempt to destabilise the country in such a critical time faced by the country.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ch Fawad Hussain strongly condemned the assassination of Maulana and said that strict implementation of National Action Plan (NAP) could have averted such a tragic incident.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Samiul Haq had importance in the politics of the country.