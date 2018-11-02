Share:

LAHORE-The upcoming drama serial ‘Ranjha Ranjha Kardi’ is all set to go on air from 3rd Nov, on HUM TV.

The star cast of the serial includes Iqra Aziz, Imran Ashraf, Syed Jibran, Kashif Mahmood, Zaib Rehman, Muhammad Noor Ul Hassan Malik, Asma Abbas and others.

Directed by Kashif Nisar and written by Faiza Iftikhar the story revolves around the brave, beautiful and idealist Noor Bano.

Since childhood she has seen her parents searching the trash of the village every day for items of the slightest value to sell for a pittance to support the family. Noor hates the fact that her parents are garbage collectors and making a living from other people’s waste was not an option for her. In pursuit of her happiness, she heads for a big city and starts working at a factory to earn a respectable life.

In her quest for a better life she meets Sahir, an ambitious young man and Bhola, a grown-up who sometimes behaves like a 15-year old and is currently under treatment.

Both Sahir and Bhola play a vital role in Noor’s story as one lead to lies, deceit and the other to a life that she has always dreamt of. How will Sahir and Bhola affect Noor’s life and her struggle for a better life?