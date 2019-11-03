Share:

27th October was observed as a “Black Day” in the history of Pakistan and Indian-held Kashmir as a protest against the illegitimate occupation of the Kashmir as this day in 1947, India had forcibly taken over Kashmir turning the valley into the largest jail of the world. Since October 27th, 1947 Indian troops are committing unprecedented brutalities in terms of mass murdering, mass blinding through pelleting, rapes, tortures, enforced disappearances, political repression and suppression of freedom of speech. The valley has witnessed all kind of brutalities since day one yet the international community and so-called champions of human rights are sleeping and even the United Nations couldn’t implement its Security Council Resolutions on Kashmir and silently witnessing the worst kind of human rights violations in Kashmir turning a blind eye. We all know that the day was observed & passed with speeches and some mini long marches by some activists.

This day, we protest about the brutalities and other sufferings of Kashmiri brothers and sisters and also remember and pay tribute to the heroes and martyrs of Kashmir who sacrificed their lives while struggling against Indian brutalities. We kept on talking and our verbal support continued which could not stop to fracture IOK as PM Modi managed to divide it into three administrative units while UN also could not give any relief to the Kashmiris.

Our Prime Minister stood on the dice and addressed the 74th session of the UN General Assembly but no one ever thought to move a resolution to seek a fixed date for plebiscite in Kashmir which is the legal right of Kashmiris under Resolutions already passed by UNSC.

Hence we now need to opt to adopt aggressive diplomatic policy and use international community & media but it seems Ministry of Foreign Affair (MOFA) is perhaps not considering it seriously.

It is even more painful that India is managing the suppression of Kashmiri voice by diverting the attention towards the Line of Control (LoC) from the actual problem of Kashmir. It was great that foreign diplomats were taken to witness the targets and the damage caused by Indian shelling at LoC. Earlier Indian troops were killing innocent people in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) and now they have started shelling on the civilian population of AJK killing innocent people and damaging their houses.

According to official sources alone in 2018, there were 3038 Indian ceasefire violations and 58 civilians were martyred while 319 were injured. In 2019, so far there have been 2,608 ceasefire violations due to which 44 civilians have been martyred and 230 injured. There has been a clear increase in the ceasefire violations at the LoC but yet Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not lodged any complaint in the UN with specific charges and damages claim against India.

I wrote a self-explanatory letter to Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on 16th August, 2019 which is reproduced here

Dear Shah Mehmood Qureshi Sahib,

I would like to draw your kind attention towards the unprecedented brutalities being committed by Indian Government under the direct command of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Indian Occupied Kashmir since long and unhindered and unfortunately are being consistently ignored by the United Nations and other international relevant forums. The recent unilateral and illegal decision by the Indian Government to revoke the Articles 370 & 35-A basically to scrap the special status of Kashmir, is also a sheer violation of the United Nations Resolutions.

2. I call upon you to consider to immediately move the United Nations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Government for committing unprecedented Indian illegal act and ongoing brutalities against innocent Kashmiris in terms of mass murders, mass blinding through pelleting, enforced disappearances, tortures, rapes, political repression and suppression of freedom of speech including total curfew in the area, which is gross violation of international human rights. The International Human Rights Commission has already reported these violations vide its report.

3. Indian has been persistently refusing the human rights body to visit inside the Indian Occupied Kashmir and is continuously committing human rights violations without any fear and has chosen to ignore the investigative observations of the International community. India being the Member of United Nations is liable to be penalized for above continued violations of human rights and also for not implementing the UNSC Resolutions of self-determination i.e. Resolutions, No.47 (1948), 98(1952) and 122(1957).

4. I have been fore-warning the ill intentions of India regarding the demographic changes in Kashmir and efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convert the Muslim Kashmiri population into minority and the real planning of India stood exposed with the scrapping of Article 35-A allowing the purchase and allotment of property to the non-Kashmiris.

5. I would like to mention here that I have already issued a Charge Sheet against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on 5th February, 2018, highlighting the ill-motives of Modi’s government, which he has brought in by scrapping the special status of Kashmir. Kindly use my timely apprehensions which went unnoticed by the UNO.

6. I, therefore, hereby propose you as Minister of Foreign Affairs/Government of Pakistan to move the United Nations on the following:-

i. The United Nations may be requested to implement its own Resolutions of self-determination by announcing a specific date for holding the plebiscite in Kashmir.

ii. The United Nations may be requested to immediately deploy its Peacekeeping Mission in Indian Occupied Kashmir for sustainable peace and to ensure peaceful and free and fair plebiscite within the period announced by UNO.

iii. The United Nations may be requested to direct UN Human Rights Council to constitute a High Powered Commission to observe and investigate the sheer violations of human rights by Indian Forces in the Indian Occupied Kashmir and submit a consolidated report to expose the Indian aggression.

iv. The United Nations may be requested to immediately restore the original special status of Kashmir by restoring Articles 370 & 35-A.

v. The United Nations may be requested to place India under international Sanctions as penalty for persistently violating the United Nations Resolutions on Kashmir and violating will of International community.

vi. The United Nations may be requested to refer the matter under Rome Convention to file a case against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indian Army Chief and against the Indian National Security Advisor as war criminals, based on the authentic report already submitted to the UNO by President International Human Rights Commission. Many Kashmiri organizations, families of the victims, living blind innocent Kashmiris suffered through the pelleting and raped women are ready to testify these Indian ongoing brutalities against innocent Kashmiris in terms of mass murders, mass blinding through pelleting, enforced disappearances, tortures, rapes, political repression and suppression of freedom of speech including total lockdown.

vii. I would like to point out that one close-door meeting of UNO will not work as it will be used to de-escalate the built-up pressure on India and I propose that Pakistan should once again request the Secretary General United Nations for calling another open session of United Nations Security Council inviting Pakistan to present a proper and consolidated evidences against India to shake up the International community who are not paying any attention to the oppressed voice of people of Kashmir.

viii. I, as a Parliamentarian feel that we need to do much homework to face India on borders, diplomatic and legal front. I would like to put on record that India will leave no stone unturned to propagate high level blame game, pressure on LOC and inflict our economy through hybrid war planned out to assure anti-Pakistan syndrome under the government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

ix. I hope that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will immediately appoint a legal team consists of competent lawyers to move the United Nations with above proposals, convincing our friendly countries for their support that the implementation of UNO Resolutions could be ensured and trial against Prime Minister Modi could be referred to International Criminal Court (ICC).

Regards.

I wish the MOFA had acted on said proposals in the letter but instead of acting on these proposals the govt has adopted a soft stand against India. It is so shocking to see despite China & Pak being on one page, Kashmir has been cut into three pieces and the world & UNO is watching heartlessly bleeding Kashmir.

I heard PM saying that he will become the advocate of Kashmiris but question arises as to which forum he will choose to advocate the right of the Kashmiris when even our own Muslims have become deaf.

Mr. PM As you could use your all State resources to expose India and force UN & Modi for self-determination, Kashmiris are calling us with their tied hands and shackles in their feet caged by PM Modi. Kindly act as PM with full strength to give heavy moral & political punches to India and wake up UNSC to get relief to Kashmiris. PM Modi is making successful tours in the Middle East rubbing his shoulders with those who in fact should have created iron wall against the Indian brutalities in caged Kashmir.

The writer is Former Interior Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior and Chairman of Think Tank "Global Eye". He can be reached at: rmalik1212@gmail.com, Twitter @Senrehmanmalik

@Senrehmanmalik

