Share:

Lahore - The Lahore High Court has sent a letter to the Punjab Home Department and the Punjab police to ensure proper security of the eyewitnesses of the Kot Radha Kishan lynching case.

Up to 600 people had been booked for burning alive a Christian couple.

In this respect a letter was sent by the Director General, Directorate of District Judiciary, Lahore High Court to the additional chief secretary of Punjab Home Department and the provincial police officer, Punjab.

Shahbaz Masih, one of the eyewitnesses, alleged in his application filed before the Lahore High Court chief justice that he approached the RPO Sheikhupura for implementation of the SC order but his all efforts ended in smoke.

The letter says, “...the one Shahbaz Masih son of Barkat Masih is a witness of case FIR No. 475114, registered u/s 302 PPC and 7 ATA, 1997 at Police Station Kot Radha Kishan, District Kasur which is pending adjudication in Anti-Terrorism Court, Lahore.

On 09.03.2015, the full bench of august Supreme Court of Pakistan was pleased to pass the following order:-all the important eyewitnesses shall be given full protection and security at home to Court and way back home till culmination of the trial and much care should be taken about their safety.”

Taking action on the application, the chief justice directed to ensure the implementation of the SC order in letter and spirit. The FIR and subsequent trial is pending before the Anti-Terrorism Court No1, Lahore and applicant has to appear once in week or in fortnight.

On March 9, 2015, the full bench of Supreme Court of Pakistan had directed the all officials concerned to provide full protection and security of all important witnesses at home and during transit from home to Court and way back home till the culmination of trial. Moreover, full bench had also directed to observe much care regarding the safety of applicant and other important witnesses.

Subsequently the Kasur DPO provided two security guards.

However, the applicant said, the Kasur DPO later withdrew the security of the house of the eyewitnesses. He feared in the application that time and again being harassed and forced to withdraw from appearing as a witness of the trial before ATC, he may be kidnapped, abducted or murdered by some unknown persons.

He had prayed that the SC order may be implemented in letter and spirit till the culmination of the trial.