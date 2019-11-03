Share:

SIALKOT - The Sialkot district administration has announced the establishment of Vehicles Inspection and Certification System Station (VICS) for issuance of fitness certificates to public transport vehicles.

Addressing a meeting, Deputy Commissioner Dr Umer Sher Chattha said that the establishment of VICS station was direly needed as there was no Vehicles Inspection and Certification System the district.

He announced revamping the prevailing system of issuance of fitness certificates to public transport vehicles, saying that no certificate would be issued to public transport vehicles lacking standards of fitness. He said that VICS Station would also be helpful in reducing the number of road traffic accidents and averting damages to roads infrastructure through discouraging overloading.

The DC said that the VICS Station would be established soon at a suitable site near Lorry Adda in Daska.

He directed the officials concerned of the regional transport authority and Sialkot traffic police to take stern action against all smoke-emitting public transport vehicles in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils in a bid to save environment from pollution caused by public transport vehicles plying roads without getting fitness certificates.

Local senior officials of Regional Transport Authority, Sialkot Traffic Police, District Council, Municipal Corporation and Municipal Committees of Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur also attended the meeting.

SCCI COMMITTEES

The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has established as many as 50 departmental committees. SCCI officials said that purpose of formulating these committees is to develop a strong working relationship with different departments besides resolve the industry’s problems in better manner.

SCCI officials added that these steps were direly needed to flourish and boost the export industries of Sialkot.