Rawalpindi - A 45-year-old woman committed suicide in her house at Jahangir Road, informed sources on Saturday.

The incident took place within limits of Police Station Waris Khan while the family refused the Rescue 1122 from shifting the dead body to hospital for post-mortem, they said.

According to sources, a woman namely Shazia Naureen locked herself in a room of her house located at Jahangir Road near Government Postgraduate College for Women. The lady remained locked in the room for whole night and the next day, the family alerted Rescue 1122 for bringing her out. They said the rescuers found the lady hanging with a ceiling fan and dead when they entered inside the room by smashing the door. However, the family members of deceased barred the rescuers from shifting her to hospital for autopsy. Local police also reached at the spot and began investigation.

A rescuer told media men that the family told the investigators that Shazia was mentally ill and ended her life by hanging herself with a ceiling fan.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Faisal Rana has ordered police to launch search operations in the district to flush out the outlaws and suspects. He also asked the police to inspect the routes of processions of Eid Milad-un-Nabi. In this regard, the CPO also chaired a high-level meeting that was attended by SSP Operations Tariq Wilayat, SSP Investigation Muhammad Faisal Kamran, SP Potohar Division Syed Ali, SP Saddar Division Rai Mazhar and SP Rawal Division Asif Masood.

On the other hand, police claimed to have arrested the ring leader of a pornography gang and recovered objectionable videos of a child whom he molested.

The detained accused has been identified as Danish Hameed against whom a case was also registered with PS Kallar Syedan. SP Saddar Division Rai Mazhar, while briefing CPO Faisal Rana, said Danish was operating a gang on social media which used to trap teenagers and develop friendships. He said later on the gang members sodomised the children in their dens and recorded the objectionable scenes on mobile phones to blackmail the victims. He said police are making efforts to arrest other members of the pornography gang.

In yet another action, Waris Khan police rounded up a group of fraudsters who are involved in depriving the youth of mobile phones, cameras and other valuables. The detained swindlers have been identified as Umair and Wais Yousafi against whom a case was registered. According to ASP Waris Khan Circle, Imran Khan, the gang members lured the unemployed youth for jobs by floated/posting job opportunities on social media. He said the fraudsters invited the youth for test and interviews in their office and snatched the valuables from them. He said police are trying to trace out the other gang members involved in the crime.