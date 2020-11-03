Share:

As many as 1,167 people were tested positive for Covid-19 on November 2 in the country, said a press release issued by National Command and Operation Centre -NCOC on Tuesday.

According to details, at least 14 people also lost their lives due to covid-19 during the last 24 hours. At least 12 persons were died in hospital and two out of hospital.

With this addition, the total number of active covid-19 cases in Pakistan has reached up to 13,965.

In province wise details, as many as 9,784 covid-19 cases were reported in Sindh, 9030 in KP, 3665 in Islamabad, 4059 in Balochistan, 597 in GB and 405 persons were tested positive for the deadly virus in AJK.

In recovery details, as many as 315,446 people have been recovered so far in Pakistan. There is no patient on vent in AJK & Balochistan, the sources said.

The sources said that 129 ventilators are occupied across Pakistan out of 1884 ventilators allocated for covid-19.