GILGIT - Calling Prime Minister Imran Khan a ‘liar’, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that corruption increased during the two years of PTI government.

“He had promised to end corruption in 90 days and now he says that he cannot end corruption with the switch of a button,” he regretted. While addressing a corner meeting in Gilgit Baltistan on Monday in connection with the upcoming elections in the province, he said that it was under his grandfather Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) that FCR and feudal system had been done away with in GB.

He further said his mother Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto (BB) had introduced democracy in GB by allowing political parties to work there. “My father, former president Asif Ali Zardari, gave an identity to the people of GB, gave them assembly, a governor and a chief minister. Now PPP wants to give the people of GB their own province, right to choose PM of Pakistan and the right to own property,” Bilawal added. PPP chairman further said that this was not only an election but a referendum on the rights of people of GB. “We will win on 15th, and will get people of the area their rights,” he claimed.

He said that these demands of the people of GB were already incorporated in the party’s manifesto of 2018. “PPP had given subsidy to the people of GB on food items, clothes and petrol. Now Imran Khan wants to snatch this facility from people of the area. And we will not allow the ‘puppet’ prime minister to snatch these rights from the people and at the same time we will not let him hide his corruption and loot,” he vowed.

He asked Imran Khan that as to why did not he come to GB in the last two years and suddenly felt the need to visit the area? He asked Imran Khan that what he did for the people of GB during his two years in office.

PPP chairman said that Imran Khan had a fright when he saw thousands of people, from Khaplu to Ghizar, in the corner meetings of PPP.

“He did not know that the people of GB are people of honour and loyalty and are with the party of martyrs,” he boasted. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Imran Khan is a hypocrite and since he has come to power there has been an increase in hunger, price hike, poverty and unemployment. On 15th November the people of GB will get rid of Imran Khan. He asked people to provide him an opportunity to serve them as they had given to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.