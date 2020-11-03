Share:

Rawalpindi - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Capt (Retd) Anwar ul Haq held an open court in Gujar Khan on Monday with the aim to resolve issues pending with Revenue Department.

He was also accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Gujar Khan, tehsildar, naib tehsidlar, revenue officers, and other officers.

The open court was attended among others by a large number of citizens, particularly residents of Gujar Khan and vicinities.

The people briefed the DC regarding poor services of Revenue Department officials and officers across Gujar Khan.

They also told him that most of patwaris remain absent from their offices and their assistants are dealing with public that too against hefty bribes.

The DC was also told that even a tiny work was not done by the corrupt assistants without receiving bribe.

The DC asked the AC Gujar Khan and revenue officers to resolve the issues faced by the public on priority basis, warning that all those found negligent in their duties will be proceeded against as per law. He assured the public that the government will address the land related issues faced by people in Gujar Khan.

Rawalpindi DC said the purpose of holding open court is to provide relief to public at their doorsteps. He said the Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar is taking concrete steps to resolve public issues.