Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought rules and procedures from Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in a petition against ban on social media app Tiktok. Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on a petition moved by Tiktok management here. During the course of proceeding, PTA’s lawyer informed the court that his department had been conducting meetings with Tiktok administration. To this, the chief justice remarked that who was taking such decisions in PTA. He noted that Tiktok had been a source of income during coronavirus for the people. The chief justice observed that Tiktok was also a good source of entertainment for public. He said that one incident took place at motorway then should it also be closed.Justice Minallah said that the world was moving forward while we were going back, it shouldn’t be happened. He said our moral values should be as strong as it couldn’t be affected with anything. The court adjourned hearing on the case for four weeks.