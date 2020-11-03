Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday issued notices to the federal government in a petition seeking directions to the government not to dispose of the Roosevelt Hotel in New York and to continue its Hotel business.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq conducted the hearing of the petition filed by an architect Muhammad Tahir who moved the court through his counsel Tariq Asad Advocate. The IHC bench also directed the federal government to submit its reply regarding its policies about the Roosevelt Hotel.

In the beginning of the hearing, Justice Farooq asked about the government’s plans about the property. Petitioner’s counsel Tariq Asad told that the hotel is being converted into apartments and offices. He added that the Roosevelt Hotel has its own historical significance and US President Donald Trump also wanted to buy it.

Then, the court issued notices to the respondents and also directed the Assistant Attorney General (AAG) to apprise the bench regarding the policies of the government about the hotel.

After issuing these directions, the court deferred the hearing for one week for further proceedings.