HYDERABAD - The office bearers of Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry have expressed gratitude over assurance given by National Assembly (NA) Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri to approach quarters concerned for resolving the issues of the business community of Hyderabad.

The HSATI spokesperson informed on Monday that a delegation led by HSATI Chairman Parvez Faheem Noorwala had held meeting with National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri at his office in Islamabad and apprised him of the grievance being faced by the industrialists of Hyderabad.

During talks, the HSATI chairman informed the deputy speaker that the industrialists of Hyderabad were experiencing numerous issues which needed urgent attention from the federal government so that industrial activities could be geared up in accordance to the vision of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan. He also briefed the deputy speaker about the manufacturing and production from automobile industry as well as pulses, paper and bangle industries from Hyderabad. He also briefed the deputy speaker about the deteriorated infrastructure of SITE Hyderabad, saying, the industrialists were not only passing great hardship due to gas outage but also the quality of Gross Calorific Value (GCV) resulting huge losses to the industries due to developing faults in costly machinery as well increasing cost of doing business.

The deputy speaker assured the HSATI delegation that all possible efforts would be made to resolve the problems of the industrialists of Hyderabad by approaching the ministers concerned.